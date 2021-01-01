Creative Directors in Barcelona, Spain for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
StanPro
Barcelona, Spain • $220-250k (USD)
Work History
-
Project Lead @ MUV
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- appdesign
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- growth marketing
- illlustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- social media strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sergi DelgadoPro
Barcelona
About Sergi Delgado
He craves typography and lettering projects. He gets his inspiration from the mathematic algorithms found in nature, the Psychedelic movement and Op Art’s...
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Diatomic Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- typography
José Polanco
Barcelona, Spain. • $50-60k (USD)
About José Polanco
Product Designer
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Andjoy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
School of Visual Art
Fine Arts
1997
Skills
- agile methodologies
- animation
- branding and logo design
- design systems
- icon
- illustration
- leading
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Frank Sandres
Barcelona, Spain • $60-70k (USD)
About Frank Sandres
Brand, Design & Illustration consulting.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Mass DDB
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- creative direction
- doodles
- graphic design
- illustration
- mascots
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics