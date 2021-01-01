Creative Directors in Bangkok, Thailand for hire
ArmKumPro
Bangkok, Chiang mai, Thailand • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ The Pokemon Company
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui animation
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- virtual reality design
- web design
Saurav Biswas
Bangkok • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ United Nations
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
University Of Dhaka
BFA
2015
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
ANGKRITTHPro
Bangkok, Thailand
About ANGKRITTH
Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- ping pong
- ui
- web design
Danish KhanPro
Bangkok, Thailand
About Danish Khan
I started out in Marketing and Sales, but over time I feel I've found my calling in Product Design, User Experience & Branding. I also make super-slick PowerPoints.
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ BlockchainLabs.ai
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Government College University, Lahore, Pakistan
Bachelor of Science - Applied Management
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- identity and branding
- powerpoint presentation
- uxpin
- web design