Creative Directors in Bangkok, Thailand for hire

ArmKum

ArmKum

Bangkok, Chiang mai, Thailand $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ The Pokemon Company

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui animation
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • virtual reality design
  • web design
Saurav Biswas

Saurav Biswas

Bangkok $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ United Nations

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • University Of Dhaka

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
ANGKRITTH

ANGKRITTH

Bangkok, Thailand

About ANGKRITTH

Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ping pong
  • ui
  • web design
Danish Khan

Danish Khan

Bangkok, Thailand

About Danish Khan

I started out in Marketing and Sales, but over time I feel I've found my calling in Product Design, User Experience & Branding. I also make super-slick PowerPoints.

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ BlockchainLabs.ai

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Government College University, Lahore, Pakistan

    Bachelor of Science - Applied Management

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • identity and branding
  • powerpoint presentation
  • uxpin
  • web design
