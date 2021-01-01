Creative Directors in Ann Arbor, MI for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Ann Arbor, MI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ben Fryc

Ben Fryc

Detroit, MI $90-100k (USD)

About Ben Fryc

3D Art Lead / Product Media Manager @ Mango Languages - I'm a 3D artist and illustrator with a love for science fiction. I'm available for any size 3D project you may have in mind. Drop me a message and say hi!

Work History

  • Product Media Manager @ Mango languages

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Schoolcraft College

    Associates Degree

    2003

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • art direction
  • branding
  • c4d
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • logo
  • management
  • octane
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Chad B Stilson

Chad B Stilson

Detroit, Michigan $70-80k (USD)

About Chad B Stilson

CBS-Ink Specializes in Sports Identity, Corporate Identity, Hand Lettering and other Design Mediums.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Trevco Inc.

    2011 - 2016

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sport logos
Joshua Louis

Joshua Louis

Detroit, Michigan $90-100k (USD)

About Joshua Louis

Constantly seeking the outdoors and more coffee.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Signal Advisors

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jon Wilcox

Jon Wilcox

Dearborn, MI

About Jon Wilcox

Freelance illustrator and designer in the Detroit area. Currently looking for illustration opportunities. Available for commissions.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Beekeeper Group

    2013 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cartoon
  • comics
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
