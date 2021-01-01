Creative Directors in Ankara, Turkey for hire

Ümit Can Evleksiz

Ankara $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Bogazi University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2020

Skills

  • 2d
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • outline
  • ui
Ali Atalay Sencan

Ankara, Turkey

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Pegah Navid

Ankara, Turkey

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • protoyping
  • uidesign
  • ux
cagatay celebioglu

Ankara, Turkey

About cagatay celebioglu

Head of Product Design - Solving Problems on Complex Products

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
