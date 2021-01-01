Creative Directors in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire
Jord RiekwelPro
Rotterdam, The Netherlands • $120-130k (USD)
About Jord Riekwel
Logo designer – crafting unique brands since '09.
Work History
-
Owner @ Larkef
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
LaviPro
Amsterdam, NL • $90-100k (USD)
About Lavi
VP of Product Design @Rappi
Work History
-
Product Design Manager @ MessageBird
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobile native
- motion graphics
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Ruben VaaltPro
The Netherlands • $<50k (USD)
About Ruben Vaalt
Designer @ Yummygum | Freelance Designer | Founder @ Studio Pixl
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Yummygum
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
ROC van Twente Enschede
MBO, niveau 4 | Interaction Design
2019
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Trudie KoorstraPro
Amsterdam | The Netherlands
About Trudie Koorstra
Young graphic designer into typography and logo design
Work History
-
Owner @ TOF ontwerp
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- css
- graphic design
- html
- logo
- web design