Creative Directors in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire

Jord Riekwel

Rotterdam, The Netherlands $120-130k (USD)

About Jord Riekwel

Logo designer – crafting unique brands since '09.

Work History

  • Owner @ Larkef

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
Lavi

Amsterdam, NL $90-100k (USD)

About Lavi

VP of Product Design @Rappi

Work History

  • Product Design Manager @ MessageBird

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobile native
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Ruben Vaalt

The Netherlands $<50k (USD)

About Ruben Vaalt

Designer @ Yummygum | Freelance Designer | Founder @ Studio Pixl

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Yummygum

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • ROC van Twente Enschede

    MBO, niveau 4 | Interaction Design

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Trudie Koorstra

Amsterdam | The Netherlands

About Trudie Koorstra

Young graphic designer into typography and logo design

Work History

  • Owner @ TOF ontwerp

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • logo
  • web design
