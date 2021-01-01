Creative Directors in Amman, Jordan for hire

Montser M Tomiza

Amman, Jordan $90-100k (USD)

About Montser M Tomiza

Senior UI/UX and product.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer (UI UX) & Product manager @ Arabiaweather

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe suit
  • agile methodologies
  • app ui
  • interaction design
  • product management
  • scrum
  • scrum master
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web ui
  • xd
Mohammad Barroq

Amman $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder/CEO/Creative Director @ OMOSIT

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • University of science and technology

    BA, Public Relations

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • visual communications
tariq yosef

jordan - amman

About tariq yosef

tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ui
  • visual commercial art
Hatem Abu Touq

Amman, Jordan $<50k (USD)

About Hatem Abu Touq

I can implement my ideas aligned with clients needs, from A to Z while keeping up on the latest design trends.

Work History

  • Art Director @ O-minus

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Al Quds College

    diploma

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • infographic design
  • logo and brand design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • stationary design
  • web design
