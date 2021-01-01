Creative Directors in Amman, Jordan for hire
Montser M Tomiza
Amman, Jordan • $90-100k (USD)
About Montser M Tomiza
Senior UI/UX and product.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer (UI UX) & Product manager @ Arabiaweather
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe suit
- agile methodologies
- app ui
- interaction design
- product management
- scrum
- scrum master
- sketch
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web ui
- xd
Mohammad Barroq
Amman • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder/CEO/Creative Director @ OMOSIT
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
University of science and technology
BA, Public Relations
2017
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- editorial design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- videography
- visual communications
tariq yosef
jordan - amman
About tariq yosef
tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ui
- visual commercial art
Hatem Abu TouqPro
Amman, Jordan • $<50k (USD)
About Hatem Abu Touq
I can implement my ideas aligned with clients needs, from A to Z while keeping up on the latest design trends.
Work History
-
Art Director @ O-minus
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Al Quds College
diploma
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- infographic design
- logo and brand design
- logo and branding
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- stationary design
- web design