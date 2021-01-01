Creative Directors in Almaty, Kazakhstan for hire
Karina Akhmetova
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding and logo design
- icondesign
- illustration graphic design
- photo retouching
- photography
Dmitriy
Almaty, Kazakhstan • $90-100k (USD)
About Dmitriy
Let's work together, just write to me :0
Work History
-
FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IITU
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- Figma
- business branding
- ui
- ux
- web design
Artemiy Oblassov
Almaty, Kazakhstan • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Purdue University
Computer Science
2014
Skills
- advertising
- branding and logo design
- branding strategy
- graphic design
- icon
- identity systems
- logotype
- marketing strategy
- ui
- ux