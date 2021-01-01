Creative Directors in Almaty, Kazakhstan for hire

Karina Akhmetova

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • illustration graphic design
  • photo retouching
  • photography
Yelkhan

Almaty, Kazakhstan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Dmitriy

Almaty, Kazakhstan $90-100k (USD)

About Dmitriy

Let's work together, just write to me :0

Work History

  • FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • IITU

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • Figma
  • business branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Artemiy Oblassov

Almaty, Kazakhstan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Purdue University

    Computer Science

    2014

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding and logo design
  • branding strategy
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity systems
  • logotype
  • marketing strategy
  • ui
  • ux
