Creative Directors in Al Jizah, Egypt for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Al Jizah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Youssef Wilson

Youssef Wilson

Cairo, Egypt $<50k (USD)

Message

About Youssef Wilson

I'm a Lego Builder, Bookworm & Storyteller.
Very enthusiastic about Branding, UI/UX & Illustration.

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ Instabug

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design system
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ux
Message
Ahmed Nasser

Ahmed Nasser

Al Jizah, Egypt $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • art director @ people of the internet

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • art and design academy

    bachelor's

    2016

Skills

  • Photography
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • visual art
Message
Mo'az Mohsen

Mo'az Mohsen

Pro

Cairo, Egypt $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Design Lead @ IDNI

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • figma
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Sayed Essam

Sayed Essam

Cairo, Egypt $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Sayed Essam

Designing in the shadows what brings you light.

Work History

  • Product Design Consultant @ dailymealz

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience design
  • user interface (ui)
Message