Creative Directors in Ahmadabad, India for hire

Mahesh Kantariya

Ahmedabad (India)

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Agile Infoways

    2011 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bhavnagar University

    B.com

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Nirav joshi

Ahmedabad, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Themedesigner

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • bootstrap
  • custom design
  • html5 css3
  • minimal design
  • theme design
  • ui
  • web design
  • wordpress
  • wordpress theme design
Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

Ahmedabad

About Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

A designing studio with perfect blend of creativeness and experience of producing cutting edge visuals adopting mature methodologies & innovative technologies.

Work History

  • Design Head @ Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • game design
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux
  • visual ui design
  • web design
Dhaval Modi

Ahmedabad $60-70k (USD)

About Dhaval Modi

Design Consultant
~
Focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.

Work History

  • Sr. UI/UX Designer @ Simform Solutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Shree S.B.V. Chavda, Saraswati High School

    High School

    2006

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • packaging
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web
