Creative Directors in Agadir, Morocco for hire

Nour Oumousse

Nour Oumousse

Pro

Agadir, Morocco $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Owner & Designer @ Oumousse Design LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
Noureddine JANA

Noureddine JANA

Agadir, Morocco $<50k (USD)

About Noureddine JANA

Crafting cutting-edge brand identities and Web and App applications.
Check out my latest project in Behance https://cutt.ly/Visit-Farm-Branding

Work History

  • Art Director @ Dammou Vision

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Lycee Technique

    Baccalaureate in Art&Design

    2019

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • interaction design
  • product design
Marwan Mouatassim

Marwan Mouatassim

Agadir . Morocco $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • seller @ ui8

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustration
Reda Does Design

Reda Does Design

Agadir, Morocco $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • brand designer @ freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • illustator
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
