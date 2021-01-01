Creative Directors in Accra, Ghana for hire
Timi Alonge
Accra, Ghana • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Galebs Digital Agency
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Zenith University College
BBA Human Resource Management
2016
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- animation 2d
- branding
- logo and branding
- surrealism
Rerdsystems
Accra, Ghana • $130-140k (USD)
About Rerdsystems
We are an I.T / Design Agency that believes in having a good time while doing what we love and we do love what we do .
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ rerdsystems
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- font creation
- logo
- print design
- ui
Marlon Allen Jnr
Accra, Ghana
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- logo and branding
Jeffrey Abbey Mensah
Accra, Ghana • $<50k (USD)
About Jeffrey Abbey Mensah
Logo Designer & Brand Identity
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- advertising
- branding
- branding identity
- creative
- graphicdesigner
- logo
- logo desgin