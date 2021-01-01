Creative Directors in Abuja, Nigeria for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Abuja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Malik GwanduPro
Abuja, Nigeria • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI & UX Lead @ Woodlig Technology Hub
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- android development
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion ui
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Nsikak John
Abuja • $<50k (USD)
About Nsikak John
Product Designer + Graphic Designer.
I create vibrant designs.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Printivo.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Uyo
B.eng Civil Engineering
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- photography
- ui
- visual design
Uchenna MbaPro
Abuja, Nigeria • $70-80k (USD)
About Uchenna Mba
UI/UX designer at Ticombo GmbH
I'm an experienced Graphics & UI/UX Designer.
I'm a fast learner & a good listener. I am adaptive to new ideas!
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Ticombo GmbH
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Michael Okpara University
B.Eng Comp. Eng.
2018
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- principle for mac
- sketch
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- uxdesign
Benjamin Emmanuel
Abuja, Nigeria • $<50k (USD)
About Benjamin Emmanuel
Husband, Father, a passionate UI and UX designer, and lover of all beautiful things in life ,Currently a UI UX designer / UI instructor at Projaro
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Nexmove Technologies
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- abstract
- adobe xd
- css
- figma
- html
- leadership
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
- webflow
- wordpress web design
- zeplin