Creative Directors in Abuja, Nigeria for hire

Malik Gwandu

Pro

Abuja, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI & UX Lead @ Woodlig Technology Hub

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • android development
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Nsikak John

Abuja $<50k (USD)

About Nsikak John

Product Designer + Graphic Designer.
I create vibrant designs.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Printivo.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Uyo

    B.eng Civil Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • photography
  • ui
  • visual design
Uchenna Mba

Pro

Abuja, Nigeria $70-80k (USD)

About Uchenna Mba

UI/UX designer at Ticombo GmbH
I'm an experienced Graphics & UI/UX Designer.
I'm a fast learner & a good listener. I am adaptive to new ideas!

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Ticombo GmbH

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Michael Okpara University

    B.Eng Comp. Eng.

    2018

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • principle for mac
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • uxdesign
Benjamin Emmanuel

Abuja, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

About Benjamin Emmanuel

Husband, Father, a passionate UI and UX designer, and lover of all beautiful things in life ,Currently a UI UX designer / UI instructor at Projaro

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Nexmove Technologies

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • abstract
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • figma
  • html
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
  • webflow
  • wordpress web design
  • zeplin
