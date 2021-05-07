Clever Experience

  1. Groowcity - Log in illustraion login screen login form login page
    View Groowcity - Log in
    Groowcity - Log in
  2. Dashboards & Analytics for Safety Data Management ui design platform design analytics dashboard safety dashboard design
    View Dashboards & Analytics for Safety Data Management
    Dashboards & Analytics for Safety Data Management
  3. Slack Podcast teamwork livestream features productdesign uidesign app design clubhouse stereo podcast prototype slack slack app
    View Slack Podcast
    Slack Podcast
  4. 3D Illustration Kit (Free and Premium) - Family Bundle motion study 3d animation freebies figma family bundle kit motiongraphics motion motion design humans 3d characters avatar design avatar pack websites portfolio presentation scenes
    Shot Link
    View 3D Illustration Kit (Free and Premium) - Family Bundle
    3D Illustration Kit (Free and Premium) - Family Bundle
  5. Shazam App Redesign Challenge Apple Watch Series 6 app design apple design don toliver astroworld travis scott drake mac miller frank ocean shazam ui design uiux redesign darkmode ui smartwatch series 6 apple watch apple
    View Shazam App Redesign Challenge Apple Watch Series 6
    Shazam App Redesign Challenge Apple Watch Series 6
  6. Fodture food app isotype branding design fodture chile delivery food food brand identity darkmode logo foodtech
    Shot Link
    View Fodture
    Fodture
  7. Booking App Redesign Challenge design hotel app booking.com booking trip planner tracking app travel app redesign concept app appointment booking
    Shot Link
    View Booking App Redesign Challenge
    Booking App Redesign Challenge
  8. Outlook Email Redesign redesign mobile freebie meeting app inbox dark mode dark app darkmode mockups iphone12 uidesign free freebies refresh emailmarketing email outlook
    Shot Link
    View Outlook Email Redesign
    Outlook Email Redesign
  9. Airbnb App Redesign Challenge trip planner trip map hotel app dark mode redesign concept appointment booking tracking app travel app minimal ui ux app branding
    Shot Link
    View Airbnb App Redesign Challenge
    Airbnb App Redesign Challenge
  10. FREE Linkedin Profile Gamification free freebie freebies ui redesign mobile profile gamification linkedin
    View FREE Linkedin Profile Gamification
    FREE Linkedin Profile Gamification
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Clever Experience