Hire brand & graphic designers in Rio De Janeiro

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 140 brand & graphic designers in Rio De Janeiro available for hire

  • Bruno Vasconcelos

    Bruno Vasconcelos

    Rio de Janeiro, Brasil

    Popsicle Redesign box label packaging kids fun popsicle ice cream ice pop modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    Popsicle Redesign label design label young fun kid ice pop ice cream popsicle box packaging modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    Popsicle Redesign funny kid fun ice cream ice pop candy vector modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anthony Mendes

    Anthony Mendes

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Brainnit! Branding geek brain robot modern logo learning education modern logo branding design
    New Boo Studio Logo Reveal geometrical graphic design logo design brand identity brand design before and after branding logo flat character illustration design
    Cachaça Chuva Packaging: Açai & Guaraná design cute branding bar party logo packaging branding agency alcohol
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Daniel Snows

    Daniel Snows

    Rio de Janeiro - Brazil

    Black Bull - UI Concept #AdobeXD black bull uiux ux dark mode user interface design uidesign userinterface ui adobexd
    BB-8 - CSS3 only starwars illustration motion design animation ui user interface ui design html css coding codepen code front-end bb8 css3
    Itachi Linkedin - UI Concept uidesign ux uiux ui webdesign website naruto akatsuki red dashboard dark mode user interface design user interface ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vitor Pinho

    Vitor Pinho

    Rio de Janeiro

    I GOT YOUR UX .COM freelancer portfolio ux ui uidesigner ux designer product designer website
    Ocaflow | Blog Design blog post posts ocaflow cap table branding mobile ui blog mobile first
    Vitor Pinho | Website Redesign illustration freelance designer designer personal branding ui uxui ux mentorship product designer freelancer website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Viviane

    Viviane

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Job.art App pastel blue adobe xd login page login welcome screen uxdesign ui ux uidesign ui
    CFC School Website webdesign interface animation homepage blue ui ux website school
    Redesign flat illustration logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Wellington Aquino

    Wellington Aquino

    Rio de Janeiro

    Service Channels ux ui design vector characterdesign illustrator illustration
    Mapa da Aventura Adventures, Inc culture manual ebook branding ui 2d design illustrator adobeillustrator characterdesign vector illustration
    Illustrations for​​​​​​​ STARK SUPPLEMENTS stroke illustration flat illustration health and wellness design ui adobeillustrator characterdesign vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dudu Torres

    Dudu Torres

    Rio de Janeiro

    Bright Planet space planet universe illustration procreate
    Futuristic Minimalistic Learning Experience user experience user experience design user interface user interface design minimal minimalistic gaming game web app elearning learning identity vector design web visual ux ui branding
    Futuristic Learning Experience design platform web app web learning management system learning platform branding futuristic future user experience user interface ux ui learning app elearning courses elearning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nicole Rachid

    Nicole Rachid

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    FRLNCR. Social Network App adobexd posts sign in sign up purple feed profile freelancer social network mobile app ux ui mobile
    VReality - Find your VR Headset questionnaire purple virtual reality vr figma app
    Oculus Quest 3d typography after effects motion graphics poster motion design virtual reality
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Romario Verbran

    Romario Verbran

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    BestBuy Gamers App mobile userexperience productdesign uxui app ui uxdesign ux
    Actor hiring app for #DailyUI [27] userexperience productdesign uxui app ui uxdesign ux dailyui
    Explore Hyrule App #DailyUI [26] uxui ui zelda userexperience dailyui productdesign uxdesign ux
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Raul Queiroz

    Raul Queiroz

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Mellon gate access coworking app mellon naming branding brand logo
    Dora vectorart vector illustration vector illustration character design character dora
    IDOR Website institutional institute idor website site design user inteface ui
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Rondinelle Alves

    Rondinelle Alves

    Duque de Caxias, Brazil

    Visual Identity - Raiza Barbosa Photography visual identity logo design logo branding brand identity brand design brand design
    Visual Identity - Raiza Barbosa Photography brand logo design visual identity brand identity brand design icon branding logo design
    My first shot ! Thank you Richard Carpenter! goldenratio firstshot dribbble design
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.