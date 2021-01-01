Brand & Graphic Designers in Zurich, Switzerland for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Zurich, Switzerland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Domenico Loia
Zurich • $100-110k (USD)
About Domenico Loia
Crafting experiences for web and mobile applications 👨🏼🎨
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- interface designer
- ios design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Antoni BotevPro
Zürich, Switzerland • $110-120k (USD)
About Antoni Botev
UX Designer @ Altoo
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Altoo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Plovdiv
BA, Marketing
2016
Skills
- css
- html
- human-centered design
- human-computer interaction
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- user journey mapping
- user-centered design
- ux
Marko Prljic
Web3 • $110-120k (USD)
About Marko Prljic
Digital Media Designer. Your next Product designer.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ 2amigos
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Leadership
Skills
- blockchain
- human behaviour
- information architecture
- interaction design
- product design
- project management
- ux
- visual design
Miriam Palopoli
Zurich
Work History
-
Motiondesigner @ ILLO
2014 - 2018
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- design
- illustration
- motiongraphic