Brand & Graphic Designers in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine for hire

Purple Dozer
Zaporizhia, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Purple Dozer
UIX Designer/Senior Designer at Creomatix
Work History
-
UX Designer/Senior Designer @ Creomatix
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- appdesign
- figma
- hcd
- interaction design
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Max Rybalko
Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine
About Max Rybalko
Graphic & UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- digital design
- figma
- graphic design
- poster design
- print design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Daria
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Daria
👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- card design
- character design
- graphic design
- greeting cards
- illustation
- label design
- metal pin
- pattern
- seamless pattern
- sticker design
- textile
- textile pattern
- tshirt design
Kate Vyazovskaya
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine • $50-60k (USD)
About Kate Vyazovskaya
Graphic designer | Logo & Brand Identity
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity development
- logotype
- stationary design