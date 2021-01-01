Brand & Graphic Designers in Winnipeg, MB for hire
Fateh ZidPro
Winnipeg, MB, CA • $90-100k (USD)
About Fateh Zid
UX / UI Designer & Art Director
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animating
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- uxui design
- visual design
- web design
Robyn KacperskiPro
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada • $60-70k (USD)
About Robyn Kacperski
I am a Designer, Art Director and Creative Operations Consultant. I specialize in strategic branding and marketing, creative process refinement, and creative leadership.
Available for work or collaborations.
Work History
-
Brand Consultant @ Neo Financial
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Red River College
Graphic Design Diploma
2014
Skills
- conceptualization
- creative direction
- design thinking
- education
- experiential design
- identity and branding
- identity systems
- illustration
- leadership
- marketing campaigns
- mentorship
- packaging
- product design
- rebranding
- strategic thinking
- wayfinding
Austin Day
Winnipeg • $50-60k (USD)
About Austin Day
Hi, I'm a motion designer and professional photographer from Canada. I'm always seeking to learn new skills and information to make me a better human being.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- lighting
- maxon cinema 4d
- photography
- photoshop editing
Akpevwen Sebastian Gbudje
Winnipeg, MB
About Akpevwen Sebastian Gbudje
A freelance Web Developer with a love for great designs
Specialties
-
Product Design
1–2 years