Brand & Graphic Designers in Waterloo, ON for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Waterloo, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $70-80k (USD)
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Bohdana Tyshchenko
Waterloo, ON • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Conestoga College
IT Innovations and Design
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- final cut pro x
- user experience (ux)
Divyarajsinh Jhala
Waterloo, Canada • $60-70k (USD)
About Divyarajsinh Jhala
Product Designer
Work History
-
UI&UX designer @ Digicorp information systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Conestoga Collage
Postgraduate in Web Design and Development
2020
Skills
- CSS
- HTML
- animation
- front-end web design
- human interface design
- javascript
- methodologies
- product design
- ui animation
- uidesigner
- unity
- user experience (ux)
- user research
Sarah Parton
Kitchener • $70-80k (USD)
About Sarah Parton
Sarah is Product Designer working in tech 💁
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design thinking
- product design
- typography
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design