Brand & Graphic Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Warsaw, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dmitry LitvinenkoPro
Warsaw, Poland • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SkillBox
Web designer on Tilda
2020
Skills
- appdesign
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile
- uxui design
- web design
SAM JIPro
Warsaw, Poland
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character illustration
- digital illustrator
- digital painting
- doodling
- drawing and painting
- freehand sketching
- freelancer
- freelancing
- illustrate
- illustrating
- illustration
- illustrator
- web graphics
Pat WasikPro
Warsaw, Poland • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Blitz.gg
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- dashboard
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- material design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web
- web apps
- web design
Antek Skąpski
Warsaw, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Netguru
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Industrial Design, Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Cracow
Master
2017
Skills
- apparel design
- art
- brand identity
- branding
- ci
- graphic design
- illustration
- industrial design
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design