Brand & Graphic Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Warsaw, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dmitry Litvinenko

Dmitry Litvinenko

Pro

Warsaw, Poland $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SkillBox

    Web designer on Tilda

    2020

Skills

  • appdesign
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • uxui design
  • web design
Message
SAM JI

SAM JI

Pro

Warsaw, Poland

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character illustration
  • digital illustrator
  • digital painting
  • doodling
  • drawing and painting
  • freehand sketching
  • freelancer
  • freelancing
  • illustrate
  • illustrating
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • web graphics
Message
Pat Wasik

Pat Wasik

Pro

Warsaw, Poland $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Blitz.gg

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • material design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web apps
  • web design
Message
Antek Skąpski

Antek Skąpski

Warsaw, Poland $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Netguru

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Industrial Design, Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Cracow

    Master

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • ci
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • industrial design
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Message