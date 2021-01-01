Brand & Graphic Designers in Volgograd, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Volgograd, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Natalie Chukhareva

Russia, Volgograd $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX @ Innova

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • iilustrations
  • infography
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • photo manipulation
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ekaterina Korolevskaya

Volgograd, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Andrey Vagengeim

Volgograd, Russia $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affter effects
  • cartoon illustration
  • character illustration
  • font design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Ilya Kramarev

Volgograd, Russia $50-60k (USD)

About Ilya Kramarev

Account for experiments

Specialties

  • Animation

