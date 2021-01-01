Brand & Graphic Designers in Volgograd, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Volgograd, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Natalie Chukhareva
Russia, Volgograd • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX @ Innova
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- iilustrations
- infography
- mobile
- motion graphics
- photo manipulation
- ui
- ux
- web design
Andrey Vagengeim
Volgograd, Russia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- affter effects
- cartoon illustration
- character illustration
- font design
- illustration
- lettering
Ilya Kramarev
Volgograd, Russia • $50-60k (USD)
About Ilya Kramarev
Account for experiments
Specialties
-
Animation