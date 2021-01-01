Brand & Graphic Designers in Vienna, Austria for hire

Michal Skvarenina

Pro

Vienna, Austria $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Key Studio

Vienna, Austria $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graffiti
  • illustration
  • sketch
Nenad Milosevic

Vienna, Austria $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Interaction and interface designer @ Mixed In Key

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • software
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Knusperhanzel

Pro

Vienna, Austria

About Knusperhanzel

UI Design • Visual Design • Product Design • Interface Design & Animation • Mobile & Web Design

Currently available for freelance work.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • screen design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
