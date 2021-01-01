Brand & Graphic Designers in Vienna, Austria for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Vienna, Austria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michal SkvareninaPro
Vienna, Austria • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- branding
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Key Studio
Vienna, Austria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- graffiti
- illustration
- sketch
Nenad Milosevic
Vienna, Austria • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Interaction and interface designer @ Mixed In Key
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- software
- ui
- ux
- web design
KnusperhanzelPro
Vienna, Austria
About Knusperhanzel
UI Design • Visual Design • Product Design • Interface Design & Animation • Mobile & Web Design
Currently available for freelance work.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- screen design
- ui
- ux
- web design