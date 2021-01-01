Brand & Graphic Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire

Brook Wells

Vancouver, Canada $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

vancouver, bc $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Input Logic

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Emily Carr University of Art and Design

    Communication Design

    2018

Skills

  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media
  • typography
  • ui
Joseph Wells

Vancouver $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
Brian Moon 🌙

Vancouver, BC 🍁 $130-140k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • blender
  • blender 3d
  • figma
  • flinto
  • framer
  • invision
  • modeling
  • principle
  • prototype
  • render
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
