Brand & Graphic Designers in Vadodara, India for hire

Kartik Mahant

Vadodara, Gujarat, India $60-70k (USD)

About Kartik Mahant

I'm Kartik Mahant; A self-taught UX/UI Product Designer based in India.

I have completed my Masters in Computer Applications from William Carry University and have been actively operating as an independent freelancer product designer for the most part since 2010.

I have been privileged to work for Nutanix, Anarock, TriNet, Glint, and more. I believe in less is more philosophy and love crafting engaging, clean, and modern design solutions for SaaS and Enterprise Products.

I am an avid reader and an active learner. A few of the books I have recently enjoyed reading are Ego is the Enemy, Extreme Ownership, 48 Laws of Power and the list goes on.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • leadership
  • product design
  • product strategy
Prakash Ghodke 👋

Baroda, India $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ ph360

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • dashboard
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web design
pritesh

Vadodara, India $<50k (USD)

About pritesh

Vadodara based Designer with 10+ years of Experience in Designing with innovative ideas and a unique approach to visuals. Passion for keeping clients satisﬁed.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • android development
  • animation 2d
  • branding identity
  • icongraphy
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • logo design
  • motion graphics
  • uiux
  • uiux design
Rushabh Patel

Vadodara, Gujarat, INDIA $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder & Director @ WSDesign

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Geetanjali Institute Of Technical Studies

    Computer Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • UX Research
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • uiuxdesign
  • website ui
