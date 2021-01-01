Brand & Graphic Designers in Uganda for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Uganda on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Marvin Serunjogi

Marvin Serunjogi

Uganda - East Africa $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Marvin Serunjogi

My goal is to boost business transformation and growth through an ideal brand strategy with design thinking, focusing on StartUps, Small to Medium size businesses.

Specialty: Strategic design, Brand design, and Web design.

Let's discuss your next project.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advert design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate identity design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Message
kenneth manana

kenneth manana

kampala $<50k (USD)

Message

About kenneth manana

Design game music disciple

Work History

  • graphic designer @ Jumia uganda

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • farmer
  • ux graphics design
Message
Michael Mukisa

Michael Mukisa

Uganda $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message
Enktoons

Enktoons

Kampala, Uganda $<50k (USD)

Message

About Enktoons

Hi.. my name is Enoch and I am an artist living in Kampala, Uganda.I do 2d illustration and animation and i also 3d modelling as well as graphic design......I do quality work.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Message