Brand & Graphic Designers in Tungi, Bangladesh for hire

Muhammad Aslam

Pro

narayanganj, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About Muhammad Aslam

Muhammad aslam is an Graphic Artist based in Bandar, narayanganj, Bangladesh

contract
https://linktr.ee/muhaammad_aslam

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • logo minimal
  • print design
Rashed Kabir

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About Rashed Kabir

Need some UI/UX solution with kick ass design ? Feel free to Contact with me !!

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ Themeforest

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • css
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app desgin
  • web page design
Jowel Ahmed

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand developer
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • print design
  • product design
Freelancer Iqbal | Logo Designer

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • CEO @ GFX'S

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • National University Of Bangladesh

    Hon's

    2018

Skills

  • brand guidelines
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo creation
  • logo designer
  • logo maker
  • modern logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • stationary design
