Brand & Graphic Designers in Thessaloniki, Greece for hire

About Stelios Varvarigos

I am a graphic & web designer with studies in Graphic Arts & Multimedia. I am passionate about design in all forms specially the mixing of the traditional with the digital world. I like the process of working in a team for the web as much as i am happy to hold pencils and brushes, placing ideas on screen and creating from scratch.

Whether is about design or life my moto is the same: “have a character, be responsible and do it with style”.