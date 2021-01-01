Brand & Graphic Designers in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Tbilisi, Georgia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Tbilisi

About Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Art Direction | Product Design | UI/UX

Independent Designer with over seven years of experience. Specializing and have a proficient background in Product Design, UI/UX, Applications, Digital & Print.

I can help you get things done.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • appdesign
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • visual identity design
Ekaterine Rogava

Tbilisi,Georgia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
nikusha ugrekhelidze

Tbilisi , Georgia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ ABK

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Tbilisi state academy of arts

    Bachelor

    2020

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo type
  • typography
Nick Kumbari

Tbilisi $90-100k (USD)

About Nick Kumbari

Problem solver. Pixel lover. Visual explorer.
icons, identity, logo, Ui/Ux, illustrations, and tasty Art Direction.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
