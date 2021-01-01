Brand & Graphic Designers in Tampa, FL for hire

Logan Liffick

Tampa, FL $100-110k (USD)

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ted Kulakevich

Sarasota FL $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Brand Designer @ Unfold.co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • branding
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • web design
David Kovalev ◒

Sarasota, FL

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • naming
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Patrick Tuoti

Tampa, Florida

About Patrick Tuoti

Design | Illustration | Branding | Art Direction

Work History

  • NFL Design Lead @ Fanatics

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand management
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • branding strategy
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • marketing
  • tee shirt design
  • trend analysis
  • typography
