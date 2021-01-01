Brand & Graphic Designers in Stuttgart, Germany for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Stuttgart, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
TimoPro
Stuttgart, Germany
About Timo
UX / UI Designer based in Stuttgart Germany. Information design, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart
Bachelor of Arts - B.A.
2014
Skills
- appdesign
- branding
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Aleksandar BasaraPro
Stuttgart • $100-110k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Skills
- bubble
- carrd
- digital strategy
- digital transformation
- no code
- ux
- webflow
Ruben Böhler
Karlsruhe • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- creative direction
- creative strategy
- css
- explanatory videos
- html
- javascript jquery
- logo
- screendesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Claudia Virzi
Stuttgart • $<50k (USD)
About Claudia Virzi
“Every child is an artist, the problem is staying an artist when you grow up” – Pablo Picasso
www.claudiavirzi.de
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- branding identity
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- photography
- print design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design