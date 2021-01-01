Brand & Graphic Designers in Spokane, WA for hire

Ashley Marlow

Ashley Marlow

Spokane, Washington $60-70k (USD)

About Ashley Marlow

I make stuff & things.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Two Barrels

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Spokane Falls Community College

    AAS Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Renae Lorentz

Renae Lorentz

Spokane

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • pen and ink
Bryan Murphy

Bryan Murphy

Spokane, WA $60-70k (USD)

About Bryan Murphy

Making brands sing with simplicity and business-oriented solutions.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • typography
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Dana Martin

Dana Martin

Coeur d'Alene, ID $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Artist @ Shabby Fabrics

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Montserrat College of Art

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • colorist
  • cover design
  • digital painting
  • graphic artist
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • page layout
  • pattern design
  • prototype
  • storytelling
  • wacom
  • watercolor painting
