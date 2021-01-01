Brand & Graphic Designers in Sidoarjo, Indonesia for hire
Royyan Wijaya
Surabaya, Indonesia • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Nubela
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Visual Design
- design
- graphic design
- icons
- illustration
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- ux
Faris Muhtadi 🧙Pro
Surabaya, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer Internship @ One Week Wonders Studio
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Politeknik Elektronika Negeri Surabaya
Associate Degree
2020
Skills
- adobe xd
- figma
- graphic design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- web design
- web developement
Aan Ragil
Surabaya, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- minimalist
- ui
- ui designer
- ux
- vector graphics
Arifianto
Sidoarjo, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ PT. Sentra Vidya Utama
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- product design
- wireframing and prototyping