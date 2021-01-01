Brand & Graphic Designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Wales $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Adam Roberts

Adam Roberts

Sheffield, UK $80-90k (USD)

About Adam Roberts

I'm an award winning designer and developer that's been around for over 20 years. I can handle branding, photography, UI/UX design for websites and apps. I've gone from 15 years of developing websites with Wordpress, to only building sites now with React and Gatsby.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • photography
  • react
  • web design
  • wordpress
Nino Mamaladze

Nino Mamaladze

Manchester, UK $50-60k (USD)

About Nino Mamaladze

Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Phil Millward

Phil Millward

Leeds $50-60k (USD)

About Phil Millward

Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds

Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Parallax

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
