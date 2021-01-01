Brand & Graphic Designers in Seoul, South Korea for hire

Igbal Mammadli

Seoul, Korea

About Igbal Mammadli

UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mammad Emin

Seoul, South Korea $110-120k (USD)

About Mammad Emin

Designer & Maker.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Naver

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Joanne Jieun Lee

Seoul, Korea

Work History

  • Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Cornell University

    Marketing

    2014

Skills

  • ai
  • app
  • application
  • artificial intelligence
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Rochelle Pennington

Seoul, South Korea $140-150k (USD)

About Rochelle Pennington

Rochelle Pennington is a Digital Product Designer working on modernizing unemployment insurance at U.S. Digital Response (USDR). Before joining USDR, Rochelle was a Visual Design Lead at Fjord, a global service design agency, where she focused on improving the relationships and interactions between people and government.

Since 2012, Rochelle co-organized Refresh DC, a community of designers, developers, strategists, and other professionals within the digital space working together to share ideas, improve our craft, and advance the design industry.

Rochelle’s clients have included the U.S. Office of Federal Student Aid, the Minority Business Development Agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Yamaha Water Sports, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boulder Crest Foundation, federal law enforcement, e-commerce, and small businesses and startups.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • front-end development
  • human centered design
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • service design
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
