Brand & Graphic Designers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rafael MedinaPro
Santo Domingo, DR
About Rafael Medina
Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Melvyn Paulino
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic • $80-90k (USD)
About Melvyn Paulino
Pro designer, expert in typography, color, layout, visual communication, and UX. I have worked in the editorial world as to the advertising world for a decade.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- book cover
- book design
- book layout
- editorial design
- flyer design
- graphic design
- layout
- logo and brand design
- logo desing
- magazine layout
LisaPro
Santo Domingo • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- character design
- flat design
- game artist
- illustration
- mobile games
Enmanuel Jimenez
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic • $80-90k (USD)
About Enmanuel Jimenez
My name is Enmanuel, a young lover of the good arts, I specialize more than anything in the area of creation of identity brands and logos so only high quality works, more than anything I create a connection between the client and me so that everything can flow seamlessly and can feel comfortable with the entire creative process.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding identity
- logodesigner