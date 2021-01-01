Brand & Graphic Designers in Santiago, Chile for hire

Hector Heredia

Santiago, Chile $<50k (USD)

Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ inMarket

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • motion graphics
  • openers
Andres Vera

Santiago, Chile. $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic design @ Feelingbrand

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • URBE

    Graphic designer

    2011

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • logo desing
  • social media graphics
  • wordpress
Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

Santiago - Chile $50-60k (USD)

Product Designer & Digital Art Director
🤘Open for freelance work!

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • DuocUC

    Graphic Designer

    2012

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual identity design
Marcus Tiplea

Santiago, Chile

Brand & Type Designer with a passion for calligraphy & old enduring things. Romanian-born, USA-educated, currently living and working from Santiago, Chile.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
