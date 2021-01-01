Brand & Graphic Designers in San Jose, CA for hire
Jon HowellPro
San Francisco, CA • $220-250k (USD)
About Jon Howell
Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.
Work History
-
Visual Design Lead @ SurveyMonkey
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Florida Gulf Coast University
B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising
2012
Skills
- brand design
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ui
- visual identity design
Arunas KacinskasPro
Worlwide • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- concept art
- design
- drawing
- illustrate
- illustration
- map illustration
- painting
- sketching
- vector graphics
- vector illustration
Jordon CheungPro
San Francisco • $170-190k (USD)
About Jordon Cheung
Art Director @Uber
Work History
-
Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Goldsmiths University
Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- art direction
- digital illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- photoshop
- systems design
Amy Buller
Santa Cruz, CA • $130-140k (USD)
About Amy Buller
Creative director, designer, and brand strategist. Currently at MiiR.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- ui
- ux