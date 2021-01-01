Brand & Graphic Designers in San Jose, CA for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jon Howell

Jon Howell

San Francisco, CA $220-250k (USD)

About Jon Howell

Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.

Work History

  • Visual Design Lead @ SurveyMonkey

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Florida Gulf Coast University

    B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising

    2012

Skills

  • brand design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Arunas Kacinskas

Arunas Kacinskas

Worlwide $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • concept art
  • design
  • drawing
  • illustrate
  • illustration
  • map illustration
  • painting
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
Jordon Cheung

Jordon Cheung

Pro

San Francisco $170-190k (USD)

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
Amy Buller

Amy Buller

Santa Cruz, CA $130-140k (USD)

About Amy Buller

Creative director, designer, and brand strategist. Currently at MiiR.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • ui
  • ux
