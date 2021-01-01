Brand & Graphic Designers in San Diego, CA for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jarod OctonPro
San Diego, California • $70-80k (USD)
About Jarod Octon
I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨
Work History
-
Graphic Artist @ Bee International
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Plat College San Diego
Bachelor of Science in Media Arts
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- childrens illustration
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- packaging
- product design
Emilio Serrano
San Diego, California
About Emilio Serrano
Hello! My name is Emilio Serrano. I recently graduated from RIT with a BFA in Graphic Design.
I enjoy branding and experimental design as well as creating energetic illustrations that are inspired by rock music, fine art and design, and animals.
I am currently looking for full time or intern positions.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- collage
- digital art
- fine art
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion animation
- procreate
- visual art
Omar Garcia
San Diego
About Omar Garcia
designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo desing
- signage
- type design
- wayfinding
WilliamRustPro
San Diego • $150-170k (USD)
Work History
-
Principle Product Designer @ Vidaloop
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
George Mason University
Business Management
2011
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- business strategy
- front-end development
- motion graphics
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- videography
- web design