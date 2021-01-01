Brand & Graphic Designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ibrahim Rady
Riyadh - Saudi Arabia • $<50k (USD)
About Ibrahim Rady
I'm Ibrahim Abd El Rady , 28 years old , Graphic Designer ,
. I dream to be a Creative Designer , I believe in myself and my ability so I’ll do it
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Snapchat
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- desing
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- logo
- typography
Alamin Prodhania
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia • $<50k (USD)
About Alamin Prodhania
Hi, this is Alamin,
I have been working as a graphic designer for over 10 years. However, for more than 4 years, I have been in Saudi Arabia as a fully professional graphic designer.
Field of Design:
Branding/Stationery Design
Large Item/Indoor Branding
Large Item/Outdoor Branding
Signage/Laser Work
Web Branding/UI/Web design & Development
Work History
-
Graphic Design at Production @ Infinite Dimension at KSA
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
National University of Bangladesh
Graduate
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- autodesk 3ds max
- branding identity
- corel draw
- css
- html
- jquery
- mysql
- oop
- php
- ui
- web design
Jadou DesignPro
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh • $120-130k (USD)
About Jadou Design
Independent Designer from Saudi Arabia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand consultancy
- branding
- digital marketer
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- logo desgin
- startup advisory
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement