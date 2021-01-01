Brand & Graphic Designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for hire

Find the world's best brand & graphic designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Jubayth H Roni

Jubayth H Roni

Riyadh,Saudi Arab $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Ibrahim Rady

Ibrahim Rady

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia $<50k (USD)

About Ibrahim Rady

I'm Ibrahim Abd El Rady , 28 years old , Graphic Designer ,
. I dream to be a Creative Designer , I believe in myself and my ability so I’ll do it

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Snapchat

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • desing
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • typography
Alamin Prodhania

Alamin Prodhania

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia $<50k (USD)

About Alamin Prodhania

Hi, this is Alamin,
I have been working as a graphic designer for over 10 years. However, for more than 4 years, I have been in Saudi Arabia as a fully professional graphic designer.
Field of Design:
Branding/Stationery Design
Large Item/Indoor Branding
Large Item/Outdoor Branding
Signage/Laser Work
Web Branding/UI/Web design & Development

Work History

  • Graphic Design at Production @ Infinite Dimension at KSA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • National University of Bangladesh

    Graduate

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • autodesk 3ds max
  • branding identity
  • corel draw
  • css
  • html
  • jquery
  • mysql
  • oop
  • php
  • ui
  • web design
Jadou Design

Jadou Design

Pro

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh $120-130k (USD)

About Jadou Design

Independent Designer from Saudi Arabia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand consultancy
  • branding
  • digital marketer
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • logo desgin
  • startup advisory
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
