Brand & Graphic Designers in Rennes, France for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Rennes, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Athina Vamvassaki
Rennes, France • $<50k (USD)
About Athina Vamvassaki
Multicultural and curious Graphic designer / Illustrator / Animator
Work History
-
graphic designer @ Réseau Canopé
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Gobelins
graphic designer
2002
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- print design
Juliette Belloir
Rennes, France
About Juliette Belloir
UX - UI designer | Always looking for magic in the world |
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Charlie
Rennes, France • $<50k (USD)
About Charlie
Hi,
My name is Charlie.
I am a graphic illustrator and concept artist
I am a graduate of Créajeux (the video game trade school).
I participated in the creation of a company based on the development of visuals for video games.
And now I'm looking for freelance work or work in a company
Work History
-
co-CEO/ Illustrator and concept artsit @ Wut studio
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Créajeux
graphic designers
2019
Skills
- background design
- concept art
- graphic design
- illustration
- matte painting
FagostudioPro
Nantes, France
About Fagostudio
Fagostudio is a creative studio based in Nantes, France, specialising in illustration.
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- photoshop
- procreate