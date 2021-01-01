Brand & Graphic Designers in Recife, Brazil for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Recife, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Igor Cavalcanti

Igor Cavalcanti

Pernambuco, Brazil

Message

About Igor Cavalcanti

Brands for people

Work History

  • Art Director @ Saminina Comunicação

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidade Federal de Pernambuco

    Design

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • logotype
  • ui
  • visual identidy
  • web design
Message
Matteus da Costa

Matteus da Costa

Recife, BR $<50k (USD)

Message

About Matteus da Costa

Hi there! I have a bachelor degree in Design from UFPE/CAA. My skills allows me to be an ​​UX/UI Designer and a researcher in ​​consumer behavior.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • researching
  • scrum
  • social media
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual identity design
Message
Mário Barbosa

Mário Barbosa

Recife, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Mário Barbosa

Product Designer & Illustrator
📱 🎨

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Procenge Tecnologia

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • AESO Barros Melo

    Graphic Designer

    2017

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • apps
  • dashboard
  • desktop
  • interface designer
  • management
  • microinteractions
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • protopie
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • user friendly
  • user research
  • uxdesign
Message
Edmiel Leandro

Edmiel Leandro

Recife, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Edmiel Leandro

UI/UX Design, Photography, Games, Books and Coffee.

Work History

  • Creative Consultant @ Microsoft Innovation Center ETEPAM

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • photography
  • sketch
Message