Brand & Graphic Designers in Raleigh, NC for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Raleigh, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shaun Moynihan

Shaun Moynihan

Pro

Raleigh, NC $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Shaun Moynihan

Product design and strategy for web/mobile.

Work History

  • Product Design, Branding @ Savvy Apps

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • application
  • brand strategy
  • desktop
  • mobile
  • product design
  • project management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Ryan Cuthriell

Ryan Cuthriell

Pro

Durham, NC $90-100k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Owner/Creative Director & Designer @ Gusto Design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • ECU

    BA

    2002

Skills

  • UX Design
  • advertising
  • art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative
  • creative technologist
  • design
  • graphic artist
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • ux
Message
Luke Jones

Luke Jones

Durham, North Carolina $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Luke Jones

big design energy

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ DockYard

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • product design
  • ui design
  • visual design
Message
Thirsty Interactive / Jay Moore

Thirsty Interactive / Jay Moore

Pro

Raleigh, NC $110-120k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ PointSource

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • James Madison University

    Art

    1997

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • wireframe
Message