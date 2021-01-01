Brand & Graphic Designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Anggayudha
Purwokerto • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- landing page
- mobile
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- website ui
Faustina Puspamurti
Purwokerto, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Telkom School
Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
2019
Rizal Ahmad 🍀
Purwokerto, Indonesia
About Rizal Ahmad 🍀
UI / UX Design , Web Design
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Riezllab
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
SMK Telkom Purwokerto
Student
2018
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- web design
- wordpress developer