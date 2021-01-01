Brand & Graphic Designers in Pune, India for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj Jadhav
Pune, India
Work History
-
Art director @ Eventbeep
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile interface
- ui
- web design
Bhavin Kotecha
Pune India
About Bhavin Kotecha
Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design
Work History
-
Creative Director @ OAB Studios
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- augmented reality
- game design
- illustration
- microinteraction
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- virtual reality
- visual design
AngshumanPro
Pune • $50-60k (USD)
About Angshuman
Visual Designer, Illustrator, Logo Designer and UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
VMU
BE
2012
Skills
- icon
- infographic design
- logo
- ui
Prajakta Badare
Pune, India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Front End Engineer @ SHIFT India Pvt Ltd.
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- graphic design
- icongraphy
- ui design
- uxdesign
- web design