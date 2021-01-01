Brand & Graphic Designers in Pune, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Manoj Jadhav

Manoj Jadhav

Pune, India

Message

Work History

  • Art director @ Eventbeep

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Bhavin Kotecha

Bhavin Kotecha

Pune India

Message

About Bhavin Kotecha

Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design

Work History

  • Creative Director @ OAB Studios

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • augmented reality
  • game design
  • illustration
  • microinteraction
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • virtual reality
  • visual design
Message
Angshuman

Angshuman

Pro

Pune $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Angshuman

Visual Designer, Illustrator, Logo Designer and UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • VMU

    BE

    2012

Skills

  • icon
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • ui
Message
Prajakta Badare

Prajakta Badare

Pune, India $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Front End Engineer @ SHIFT India Pvt Ltd.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icongraphy
  • ui design
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message