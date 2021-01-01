Brand & Graphic Designers in Pristina, Kosovo for hire

Kron Krasniqi

Kron Krasniqi

Prishtine, Kosovo $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
Gent Bekteshi

Gent Bekteshi

Prishtina, Kosovo

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Aab College

    Business Management

    2013

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Endrit Veseli

Endrit Veseli

Pristina, Kosovo $<50k (USD)

About Endrit Veseli

Web designer /developer

Work History

  • Web Developer @ Starlabs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web developement
Florent Ademaj

Florent Ademaj

Pristina, Kosovo $50-60k (USD)

About Florent Ademaj

Animator and also a UI/UX Designer

"Designers are meant to be loved, not to be understood." -- Margaret Oscar

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Mayune

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brading
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
