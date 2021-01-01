Brand & Graphic Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire

Guilherme Kerber

Pro

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Guilherme Kerber

UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • PUCRS

    Advertisement

    2014

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Nicole Rauen

Porto Alegre - Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Nicole Rauen

I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.

And I'm pleased to meet you!

:)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3dsmax
  • Handl
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • autocad
  • illustration
  • keyshot
  • rhinoceros
  • sketching
  • sketchup
Felipe Gil da Silva

Porto Alegre Brasil

About Felipe Gil da Silva

I'm a dreamer who does a little graphic design.

Work History

  • Art Director and Motion Designer @ Paim Comunicação

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Uniritter

    Superior

    2020

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • visual identity design
Daniela Reis

Pro

Porto Alegre $70-80k (USD)

About Daniela Reis

I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.

Got a project? Tell me about it 💬

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital design
  • layout mobile
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
