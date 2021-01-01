Brand & Graphic Designers in Peshawar, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Peshawar, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Syed Usman
Peshawar, Pakistan • $60-70k (USD)
About Syed Usman
I am Syed Usman a 24 years old Brand/Identity & UI/UX designer born, raised and living in Peshawar Pakistan. Being a designer is more of a passion than just a p
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Smsami inc.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Peshawar
BSc Computer Science
2016
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- photography
- sketching
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
- web ui
- wireframing and prototyping
Ashir Ali Khan
Peshawar • $<50k (USD)
About Ashir Ali Khan
Just Illustrations of whatever i want.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Face44Pro
Belgium & Pakistan
About Face44
Digital Design Support Agency
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- illustration graphic design
- mobile interface
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web developing
Asad Abdul Malik
Kohat, Pakistan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe