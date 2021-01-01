Brand & Graphic Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
John Hall
Durham, United Kingdom • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Melanie Hentschel
Durham, UK
About Melanie Hentschel
Hi, I'm a graphic design student trying to explore lots of different styles. I do pretty much everything from branding to web design, editorial & illustration.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- editorial design
- graphic design
- html css
- illustration
- layout
- photography
- photoshop
- typography
- web design
Becky McCartney
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Darren Peter Reay
Middlesbrough • $<50k (USD)
About Darren Peter Reay
Type, logo & workflow.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- geometry
- graphic design
- typography