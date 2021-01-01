Brand & Graphic Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire

John Hall

Durham, United Kingdom $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Melanie Hentschel

Durham, UK

About Melanie Hentschel

Hi, I'm a graphic design student trying to explore lots of different styles. I do pretty much everything from branding to web design, editorial & illustration.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • html css
  • illustration
  • layout
  • photography
  • photoshop
  • typography
  • web design
Becky McCartney

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Darren Peter Reay

Middlesbrough $<50k (USD)

About Darren Peter Reay

Type, logo & workflow.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • geometry
  • graphic design
  • typography
