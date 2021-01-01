Brand & Graphic Designers in Napoli, Italy for hire

Mario Biancolella - BadFox

Mario Biancolella - BadFox

Napoli, Naples $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character designer
  • digital illustrator
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Francesca Diana

Francesca Diana

Napoli

About Francesca Diana

Italian,
UX & UI Designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts

    Degree

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • video editing
Carolina Niglio

Carolina Niglio

Napoli, Italy $<50k (USD)

About Carolina Niglio

UI/UX Designer & Creative Writer. Addicted to film and tv series, music and cats.

www.carolinaniglio.it

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • digital design
  • ui
  • ui artist
  • ui desing
  • ui interface
  • ui prototyping
  • ux
  • ux analysis
  • ux writing
Simona Correale

Simona Correale

Naples Italy

About Simona Correale

Hello I'm Simona. UI designer, digital designer and illustrator.
hope you enjoy my works!

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts

    Graphic Design

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • digital designer
  • digital illustrator
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • user interface game
