Brand & Graphic Designers in Nantes, France for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Nantes, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Fagostudio

Fagostudio

Pro

Nantes, France

Message

About Fagostudio

Fagostudio is a creative studio based in Nantes, France, specialising in illustration.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • procreate
Message
Philippe

Philippe

Nantes $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Philippe

Illustrator/Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand illustration
  • data visualization
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Lila Tretout

Lila Tretout

Nantes, France

Message

About Lila Tretout

Hi! ☺︎

I'm Lila, a French illustrator wanting to share my passion for the image and make daily life more beautiful.

→ Do not hesitate to contact me if you are interested in my work.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Brassart

    Graphic design & multimedia

    2019

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic illustration
  • graphisme
  • illustration
  • logo desing
Message
Mael

Mael

Nantes $<50k (USD)

Message

About Mael

French • Student at L'école de Design, Nantes Loire Atlantique

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • concept
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • webdesign
  • wordpress
Message