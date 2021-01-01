Brand & Graphic Designers in Nairobi, Kenya for hire
David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya • $<50k (USD)
About David Ndirangu
Art Director, Animator & Designer.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Amisi Kevin
Nairobi • $<50k (USD)
About Amisi Kevin
My work is guided by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool, as a way of recognizing and forming relationships between ideas and reality, and as a method for improving the connections between people and the products they use.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Alfajiri Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UON
HCI
2018
Skills
- animation 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- packaging
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Raymond Sawe
Nairobi, Kenya
About Raymond Sawe
Graphic Designer, Illustrator, and Motion Designer.
Hey! Could you please hit that "follow" button below for me will ya...Thanks👍🏼 🔥 😄
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
WebAppCode
Nairobi, Kenya • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Developer @ fiverr
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- ux development
- uxdesign